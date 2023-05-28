The Alberta Teachers Association, a key ally of the NDP, has historically opposed home and private schooling. The Alberta election therefore has profound implications for the future of both, with the possibility of an NDP government taking policy advice from the ATA.
Since its founding, Canada has been a beacon of religious and ethnic tolerance. That tolerance was expressed primarily in educational rights: the British North America Act guaranteed Canada’s (largely French) Roman Catholic minority the right to have their own schools. Alberta has amplified this further: 70% of instructional funding is allocated to “private” schools, which includes schools for other minorities. Charter schools are also available for those wanting to experiment with innovative educational ideas. Rather than privileging one minority group, Alberta’s educational pluralism has allowed accommodation for all.
In the current provincial election, this has changed. One of the primary parties involved stands to upset the Canadian and Albertan tradition of tolerance. The policies revolving around the New Democratic Party’s education platform are so radical as to mirror the anti-Catholic “nativism” policies of the pre-Canadian colonial era. It’s a new radicalism reminiscent of the 19th century — precisely because the needs of the activists are so similar. It isn’t just about simple hate for the “other” — by using the power of the state to crush minority interests, the radicals are taking advantage of an opportunity to gain power for themselves.
The NDP are actually 100% correct on the education issue. Government funded education should be stopped. This will mean that parents who wish to teach their kids at home or in a private school will no longer be beholden to government indoctrination centers. It will be a hardship of course but parents can be more assured that the education they provide for their children will be more quality than what the current indoctrination centers provide.
Home education can cost as much or as little as a parent wishes. Math is easy hands on practical usage rather than junk math that only serves those in the fringe field of astrophysics etc. Alberta needs mare trades, more small business owners more critical thinking skills and none of that is available in the public sector.
The reason for that is simple. It is bad for these totalitarian groups that want to enslave everyone to have children grow up with a loving family structure, a strong moral fiber and critical thinking is public enemy number one. So in any way shape or form that parents can break away from the tyrannical hold government has on education to the point where they are talking about defunding the private school sector is a cause for celebration.
In case anyone wants to know the real agenda of the NDP...... “I am a proud trans-rights activist and here is no place for Christian fascism in our province. If elected I am committed to ensuring that the kids of Alberta have access to gender affirming surgeries without requiring parental consent, and that non-supporting parents who do not affirm their child’s chosen gender face criminal charges”. ----- Rachel Notley..May 25, 2023
Link?
Yes, because students are taught to think and reason. They aren't taught to be the next generation of sheep. Plus the teachers are not paying the ata union dues and indoctrinating NDP dogma, oh the heresy!
