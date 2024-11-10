Opinion

HILTON-O'BRIEN: Bait and switch on parental rights and religious freedom?

A response to Alberta's Bill 27... it needs three important fixes if it is to give parents the security they thought they were voting for
Alberta legislation meant to protect children from malign influences at school doesn't quite do the job, says Parents for Choice Executive Director John Hilton-O'Brien. He offers the Government of Alberta re medies...
Alberta legislation meant to protect children from malign influences at school doesn't quite do the job, says Parents for Choice Executive Director John Hilton-O'Brien. He offers the Government of Alberta re medies...WS file photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Gay Straight Alliances
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Bill 27
The Alberta Act
Convention against Discrimination in Education

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news