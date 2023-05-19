Kids in class
An elephant walked across the floor of Alberta’s Leaders Debate on Thursday night. (May 18.) Nobody admitted it was there, but you could see its footprints. The first question from the panel brought it in — asking how the candidates would deal with increasing “complexity” in the classroom. Both leaders promised to spend money — with very different visions of how to get it to the front line.

Alberta has $9.3 billion dollars budgeted for education. That’s $320,000 for a class of 26 students, on average. The average teacher is paid $80,000. In no other industry — at all — is it acceptable for only 25% of the spending to go to the front line. It’s the elephant in the room: The problem isn’t the amount of money spent — Alberta’s Byzantine educational bureaucracy is inherently wasteful, and needs to be simplified.

Sarah Hoffman

Alberta NDP candidate Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) said parents are concerned about overcrowded classrooms. 
Adrianna LaGrange

The UCP's Education Minister, Adrianna LaGrange

