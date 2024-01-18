Opinion

HILTON-O’BRIEN: Happy 'graduation,' Rachel Notley!

Having led the Alberta NDP for nearly 10 years, Rachel Notley has announced her resignation. John Hilton O'Brien, by no means a supporter, pays tribute to her political savvy
Having led the Alberta NDP for nearly 10 years, Rachel Notley has announced her resignation. John Hilton O'Brien, by no means a supporter, pays tribute to her political savvyWestern Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
David Eggen
Opposition Leader Rachel Notley
stepping down

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news