The 1 Million March for Children has as its purpose to advocate for the safety and welfare of children everywhere. It takes place on Wednesday at multiple locations across Canada. The Ontario Federation of Labour has asked members to help it disrupt the march, which it has defined as 'anti-sexual minority.'

Everyone rolls their eyes about political hypocrisy, but you seldom see it so naked. That’s the case with the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), which is planning to counter protest against the Million March for Children on Wednesday.

The arrogance is breathtaking: how do they go from talking about the labour issues of their members to some sort of ideological social crusade?

