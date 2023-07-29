Trudeau and Muslim dad

In conversation with a Muslim father during the Calgary Stampede, Prime Minister Trudeau blamed "American right-wing misinformation" for Muslim anxieties about schools teaching gender identity and LGBTQ issues.

It was beyond patronizing. Justin Trudeau’s remarks that Muslims were protesting LGBTQ because they had “been misled” by the “right wing” implied that Muslims cannot think for themselves. It also implied that any opposition had to come from outside Islam (as we will see, that is also very, very far from the truth.) It is hard to imagine anything more dismissive of an entire religion. But then he took it further.

Trudeau implied that the very right of Muslims to practice their religion depends on their support of universal sex education and teaching of trans ideology in their classrooms. He says, “it’s not a buffet. You can’t get the protections you want out of the charter and leave aside others. Standing up for people’s rights means standing up for everybody’s rights.” When he said this, he was literally telling Muslims what they must think. When he speaks this way, he’s also framing a national educational policy — and it is not friendly to religious groups that disagree with his agenda.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I would love to see 1 million Muslim and Christian citizens united, and protesting in front of every single provincial and federal seat of power in September. The sweetest kick in the pants would be if they were all wearing bright green Straight Pride shirts, could you just imagine the political panic among all our elected officials, lol.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Good. Now Christians...step up to the plate.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Good for the Muslims!

Fight the pedophile/criminal/sicko/politician/bankster/satanists destroying Canada.

