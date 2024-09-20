Opinion

HILTON-O'BRIEN: Smith offers schools peace, but the radicals won’t have it

Apparently you can't buy peace
This week Premier Danielle Smith put a lot of money on the table to build schools in Alberta. But Alberta's alt-left education establishment were outraged that private education also received enhanced funding.
This week Premier Danielle Smith put a lot of money on the table to build schools in Alberta. But Alberta's alt-left education establishment were outraged that private education also received enhanced funding.Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Teachers Association
Public School Boards Association Of Alberta
School Construction Accelerator Program
Premier Danielle Smith announces funding for schools

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news