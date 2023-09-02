Parental involvement

Fed up with the schools trying to indoctrinate your kids, rather than educate them? There are parents fighting back, says John Hilton O'Brien, Executive Director of Parents for Choice in Education.

According to the radical left-wing blog Rabble, “social conservatives” are gearing up for a “stealth takeover” of Alberta school boards in coming elections.

A hit piece, which was reprinted in other radical organs such as the Tyee, attacked Parents for Choice in Education (along with the unrelated political group Take Back Alberta) for talking about school board elections.

