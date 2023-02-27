Notley tricky

Rachel Notley has little use for religious freedom in education.

 Nathan Gross Courtesy CBC

It’s a medieval policy. Literally. When the government tells churches what they can teach in their schools, that’s a centuries-old way of doing things. Yet in Alberta, it was brought back to us by the NDP when they formed government in 2015. And there's proof.

Parents for Choice in Education possesses a remarkable document that shows this. It was sent by the NDP’s Education administration after Notley passed her famous “secrecy” laws. It is a letter of reprimand to a private Christian school, stating that certain faith-based documents were in defiance of government regulations requiring “diversity.” The government letter highlights the entirety of the school’s Profession of Faith — the thing that makes the Christian school Christian — claiming it to be offside with government teaching. It takes particular issue with the word “Truth” that appears in that profession. It’s hard to tell if it reminds one more of Pontius Pilate or the Spanish Inquisition.

(1) comment

mppower
mppower

Do as you are told or lose funding said Eggen to religious schools in Alberta. Now think about if NDP wins and province being run out of Ottawa, by Singh and Trudeau.

