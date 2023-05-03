ATA attack ad

The Alberta Teachers' Association is a formidable and well-funded third-party advertiser in the current Alberta election. Writer John Hilton O'Brien suggests the ATA would push an NDP government towards eliminating private schools.

 Alberta Teachers' Association

The selection of Cathy Hogg as a candidate for the NDP in this year’s Alberta elections fills choice-in-education advocates with foreboding.

As head of the Public School Board Association of Alberta (PSBAA), Hogg campaigned to end all other forms of education other than public education. The NDP government of the day narrowly resisted calls to defund Alberta’s private schools, but it may have been a close thing. Her candidacy sends a message: an NDP government will defund private schools — and perhaps more.

Cathy Hogg

Cathy Hogg, NDP Candidate for Cypress-Medicine Hat

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

The only thing that the NDP respects is 100% communism.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

If the NDP win they will go hard on remaking Alberta fit their sick and twisted vision of Alberta. As demonstrated with their refusal to take questions from independent journalists, they will refuse to listen to parents and Albertans.

Report Add Reply
Common Sense
Common Sense

Scarier than this lady is Janis Irwin who Rachel might pick as Education Minister. She is really scary

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.