HODGSON'S HIGHLIGHTS: Olympic ceremony overview: what stood out during the 2024 opening ceremonies

The Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony was an incredible event. The sheer enthusiasm from the athletes was contagious, and even though it rained most of the time, the show went on without a hitch. The parade on the River Seine contained 10,500 Olympic athletes, and 206 boats from each competing nation, in a six- km procession through the heart of Paris, and ending at the Eiffel Tower, which looked incredible once it was lit up with the Olympic logo and flashing lights. .Holding the show on the River Seine was a brilliant idea — with the iconic river setting the perfect stage for the four-hour display of athletic and musical performances, and breath-taking pyrotechnics. .Lady Gaga and Celine Dion each put on a fabulous show, as did the dancers and athletic performers, including those on BMX bikes and Cirque du Soleil-style tricks. .Perhaps most mesmerizing were the dancers on stilts, figures who seemed to dance effortlessly in thin air. .There was an incredible, translucent horse and rider that seemed to float effortlessly along the river, and it was hard to tell at first whether it was a projection or a machine. .The energy coming from the athletes from each vessel was contagious — it's always amazing to see people coming together to represent their country. . Go Canada! May the Olympic excitement and camaraderie that brings people together last far beyond these next 16 days of international competition.