HORTON: Separate the art from the artist or don’t go

The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, is set to open in Vancouver on November 7. In response, an emergency motion was brought before the Vancouver Park Board, calling for an official apology. The reason? Some believe that author J.K. Rowling's views on gender identity are transphobic, and that any event tied to the Harry Potter franchise constitutes harm to the trans community — largely because Rowling stands to profit from it.This controversy speaks to a broader cultural issue: our continued inability — or unwillingness — to distinguish between an artist and their work. As a society, we increasingly default to outrage and calls for cancellation or apologies rather than choosing the simpler, more mature route: if something offends you, don't engage with it. But don't demand that it be publicly shamed or erased for everyone else.Art — whether visual, literary, cinematic, or musical — has always been created by flawed, complex individuals. Consider Pablo Picasso's well-documented misogyny. Or Ellen DeGeneres, once celebrated for LGBTQ+ representation, later criticized for the mistreatment of staff. Patricia Highsmith, the author behind The Talented Mr. Ripley, was also known for her overt racism. The list goes on. These artists, like all people, held personal beliefs and behaviors that many rightly find objectionable. Yet their work persists in cultural discourse — precisely because art can, and often should, be evaluated independently of its creator.The uproar over the Forbidden Forest Experience reflects a growing trend of conflating the two. What is, by any reasonable measure, a family-friendly holiday event — one likely to boost local tourism, stimulate the economy, and provide joy to thousands — is being equated with a hostile political act. The narrative suggests that by permitting such an event, the city is actively harming trans people. But that's an extreme and unsupported leap. Nowhere in the event's content is Rowling's political ideology present. The stories, characters, and themes of Harry Potter are not vehicles for anti-trans rhetoric. Yet we are being asked to treat this event as if it were an anti-trans rally in disguise — something so harmful that the city should issue a formal apology.This approach reflects a continued cultural shift toward seeking offense, rather than meaning. Armed with the tools of critical theory, we increasingly search for ideological impurities, then move swiftly to censor, protest, or shut down whatever we find problematic. The mental gymnastics required to connect a holiday light display in the woods to systemic oppression are not just exhausting — they're counterproductive.Let's conduct a brief thought experiment. Barack Obama, widely respected, has been criticized for normalizing the use of drone strikes during his presidency — resulting in civilian deaths. He also narrated Our Great National Parks on Netflix. Should Netflix apologize? Noam Chomsky once said that unvaccinated people should remove themselves from society. Until recently, he continued to be published and invited to speak globally. Should every publisher or university that hosted him issue a disclaimer and apologize?We could play this game ad infinitum. But it really leads us nowhere productive.Ultimately, we have two choices: we can engage with art independently of its creator — particularly when the content itself is apolitical and noncontroversial — or we can choose not to participate. That's personal freedom. What we should avoid is weaponizing offense to coerce public institutions into apologies or cancellations for events that pose no tangible harm.If you find Rowling's views objectionable, you're well within your rights to avoid her work. But demanding that a city apologize for hosting a themed event based on beloved fictional stories is a step too far. Let children and families enjoy a magical evening in the forest. Let those who disagree stay home. That's how pluralism works.