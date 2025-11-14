HORTON: The ‘ally’ fallacy 

Let’s rewind the clock for a short moment. In December 2021, CTV News reported that Dictionary.com had selected “allyship” as its word of the year. The brief article explained that this choice was based on search engine trends, digital engagement with cultural events, and broader linguistic data. While it included scattered historical references and elusive descriptions of what allyship means, the article ultimately celebrated the frequency with which the term had been searched and discussed online. The underlying message was clear: being an ally — according to the definitions found on progressive websites, in academic journals, and across social media — is vital to genuine social progress. As we now know, these frameworks, promoted by activists, scholars, and left-leaning organizations, are often treated as moral imperatives for any well-intentioned person seeking to improve their community.But why, then, has “allyship” so frequently been looked up? And in 2025, why do people still struggle with capturing a solid understanding of this concept? Although it may not really exist within the day-to-day vernacular, it assuredly still thrives as a constant within university classes, post-secondary curricula, academic discourse, and elite progressive circles. But what does it actually mean? If its meaning is self-evident to the activists and educators who espouse it, why do millions still seem unsure of what it actually entails? A closer examination of the literature and rhetoric surrounding the term — and the often-vitriolic social media responses to those who attempt to embody its tenets — reveals something more troubling beneath the surface. Is it possible that those who champion the idea of allyship might not even know what it means? .In a culture incessantly and continuously captivated by performative virtue signalling, many social justice campaigns rely on moral prescriptions delivered with unwavering certainty. These prescriptions often dictate how individuals, particularly those identified by a certain set of immutable traits, should behave in order to qualify as “allies.”Voices claiming to represent singular marginalized communities emerge across different platforms, yet they often contradict one another, offering inconsistent and incompatible guidance. Earnest readers — those motivated by a genuine desire to “do their part” (a phrase that frequently functions as a euphemism for “do as I say”) — are left scrambling to keep up. They absorb every new essay, article, or social media post, twisting themselves into rhetorical knots to meet the latest, often conflicting, demands:They are told to “do the work” of allyship, but cautioned not to act like a saviour.They are encouraged to integrate diverse ways of knowing into their lives, but warned against cultural appropriation.They are urged to ask questions and build relationships, yet also told that such inquiry constitutes epistemic exploitation.They are asked to acknowledge the pain of others, but forbidden from speaking about that pain lest they be accused of pain-appropriation.They are instructed to give financial support but derided for believing that money could address systemic injustice.They are asked to post on social media, only to be mocked for performativity.They are told to celebrate diversity, then accused of tokenization.They are even told to confront their own traditional sexual biases, but condemned for exotification if they do.They are encouraged to read and learn, while simultaneously reminded that they will never truly understand..This leaves the aspiring ally in an impossible bind: sincere in their commitment, but always falling short of an ever-shifting, deliberately unattainable ideal. Allyship, in this formulation, becomes a kind of moral mirage — one that recedes each time someone tries to reach it. No matter how closely their actions align with the prescribed behaviours, they are still deemed incorrect, insincere, or insufficient. Thus, the cycle begins again: the chastised ally waits for the next instructional op-ed or esoteric academic framework that promises, yet again, to offer the elusive blueprint for “true” allyship.This dynamic creates a fissure in the individual’s moral identity. On one hand, they are the dutiful sycophant, striving to fulfill the criteria of the progressive canon; on the other, they remain the irredeemable oppressor — defined by the very characteristics they cannot change. This is the great paradox: one must work tirelessly to become a “true” ally, all while being constantly reminded that such a status is permanently out of reach. The ally can never fully understand, never authentically belong, and never be absolved. They are forever the outsider — expected to dedicate their life to understanding what they are told they cannot understand.Allyship, as currently conceived in popular progressive discourse, is thus a fallacy. It does not exist as a stable or attainable category. Rather, it functions as a mechanism of social control, dressed in the language of empowerment, education, and solidarity. It is an exercise of power — not a path to justice, but a ritual of ideological conformity masquerading as moral enlightenment.To be clear, I am not arguing against solidarity, compassion, or collective action. Quite the opposite. I am arguing that the current rhetoric of allyship distracts well-meaning individuals from engaging in the kind of grounded, practical work that genuinely helps communities. The notion of a monolithic community, represented by a single spokesperson or ideology, is deeply flawed. Communities are heterogeneous. They are composed of individuals with distinct identities, goals, experiences, and visions for the future. No one person, no matter how credentialed, stentorian, or outspoken, can speak on behalf of them all.We should be deeply skeptical of those who claim to possess exclusive insight into how others must behave in order to be deemed morally acceptable. We should question the elevation of yet another essay on allyship, particularly when it emerges from a position of cultural or economic privilege. Those who write authoritatively — but either sadistically or opaquely — about allyship may be reinforcing one of the most disorienting ideological traps of our time. The rules they propose are often a hall of mirrors: designed to confuse, shame, and control, rather than to empower, clarify, unite, or liberate.It is time to step back from this moral maze. A forward-thinking society must move beyond the rhetorical gymnastics of fashionable allyship discourse and return to the fundamentals: empathy, action, and tangible contribution. The “ally fallacy” diverts energy away from meaningful efforts that could actually improve lives. It perpetuates a narrative of endless crisis and demands radical upheaval without offering real solutions. It keeps people chasing recognition rather than creating change.Instead of telling young people how guilty, broken, or complicit they are, we must affirm their potential. We must support, uplift, and encourage them — not ensnare them in a web of contradictory expectations. Regardless of their background, we must tell them: you can succeed, you are free, and you are capable. Let’s replace guilt with hope, performative confusion with principled action, and divisive rhetoric with inclusive empowerment.Again, this is not a call to abandon solidarity; it is a plea to reimagine it. Let us stop surveilling one another’s moral purity and instead collaborate meaningfully on shared goals. Let us redirect our energy from the pursuit of abstract ally credentials toward the pursuit of real, measurable good. It’s time to close the latest essay on allyship and return to the simple, radical act of being a good person with good intentions.