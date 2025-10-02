Opinion

HORTON: The Combatting Hate Act: A dangerous step toward symbolic censorship

When banning symbols replaces solving crises: the dangerous optics of virtue politics
Swastika
SwastikaWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Sean Fraser
Opinion
Hate Symbols
Swastika
Opinion Column
Combatting Hate Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news