HORTON: The Combatting Hate Act: A dangerous step toward symbolic censorship

William Horton holds a B.A., a B.Ed., an M.Ed., and started his Ph.D in education. He works for one of Canada's largest post-secondary institutions, leading a division.For those who may not be aware, the Combatting Hate Act — proposed chiefly by Justice Minister Sean Fraser — is a piece of legislation intended to protect communities and places of worship from hate crimes. At its core, the bill seeks to criminalize the display of hate symbols. Examples include the swastika, the double-sig rune, and other insignia associated with terrorist organizations, as outlined in the Criminal Code.At first glance, this sounds promising. Most Canadians rightly oppose Nazism and the iconography associated with it. But let’s pause and reflect: in your day-to-day life, how often do you encounter a swastika? For most people, the answer is likely never. Even for those involved in activism, such symbols are rarely seen — perhaps surfacing occasionally at a fringe counter-protest. Of course, flying a swastika is an appalling and offensive act. But that doesn’t mean this legislation is immune from scrutiny. In fact, it raises troubling questions about its practical implications and motivations..OLDCORN: Don't hike Alberta’s minimum wage, it would make Alberta's cost of living crisis even worse.Let’s start with a few key questions. Who decides what constitutes a "hate symbol"? And, outside of the established terrorist organizations already named in the Criminal Code, which symbols might be added next? This bill could create a precedent for this and future governments to censor and regulate expression by declaring certain flags, hats, shirts, or symbols illegal simply because they are politically inconvenient or unpopular. It opens the door to a slippery slope.To illustrate the risk, let’s engage in a brief thought experiment. Imagine I’m in power and I declare the Canadian flag a symbol of colonialism, racism, and oppression. Could I use this legislation to ban it? What about the Palestinian flag — could it be deemed associated with Hamas and outlawed? Or the Israeli flag — might it be banned by a government that views Israel’s actions as genocidal? Could the LGBTQ+ flag be targeted by a future government that claims its ideological influence contributes to social unrest? Even the Métis flag has been criticized by some as a historical emblem of colonial fetishization. And what about the “F-Trudeau” flags — could those be banned if a government simply finds them offensive?See how weird and easily problematic this becomes?.Instead of viewing this bill as a benevolent step toward reducing hate, we should recognize it as a potentially dangerous instrument of state control — a tool that could be weaponized in profoundly undemocratic ways. Yes, it may look good for Sean Fraser. It may make for a strong bullet point on his CV and serve as a titillating topic of conversation at his wine and cheese nights. But is it truly addressing hate? Or is it sowing more division, confusion, and “othering” within our society?Rather than attempting to legislate symbols out of existence, shouldn't our social and professional institutions be equipped to identify and deal with inappropriate behavior on their own terms — through accountability, not censorship?As Canadian citizens, we have a responsibility to examine how our rights and freedoms are affected by such legislation. We must also hold accountable the politicians who propose it..EDITORIAL: Alberta takes charge: Time for a new pipeline to the West Coast.Statistically speaking, Sean Fraser has not had a strong track record. From 2021 to 2023, he served as Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship. From 2023 to 2024, he held the role of Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities. Given the crises we’re currently facing in both immigration and housing, it’s difficult to argue these portfolios were handled effectively under his leadership. It raises the question: Is this new bill genuinely intended to protect Canadians, or is it a performative gesture — a résumé booster for a minister eyeing the next step in his career?Let’s be honest: if a bill like this were to pass under a minority government, it would be astonishing. But Fraser likely knows that. He also knows that proposing it allows him to say he tried. It’s a safe political play. A way to virtue-signal to his base, curry favour with colleagues, and build political capital for the future..Meanwhile, while our leaders run around debating the legality of symbols, real and pressing problems persist. Many indigenous communities still lack access to clean drinking water. Shockingly, some of our military bases don’t have potable water either. Our healthcare system is overwhelmed. The economy is strained, and families across the country are working multiple jobs just to stay afloat. Tariffs loom. Mental health struggles are on the rise. And yet our government is focusing on swastikas?Of course, the swastika is an abhorrent symbol — but is it in anyone’s top 100 daily concerns? Or are Canadians more worried about rent, groceries, healthcare, and job security?.SLOBODIAN: Canada rewards terror, America confronts it.Our elected officials operate at a different level of social stratification. Too often, they appear more concerned with the optics of their actions than the outcomes. We deserve better. Canadians deserve leaders who prioritize real, meaningful improvements in people’s lives over symbolic, performative politics.William Horton holds a B.A., a B.Ed., an M.Ed., and started his Ph.D in education. He works for one of Canada's largest post-secondary institutions, leading a division..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.