HORTON: Which requires more faith — God or nothing?

For those of us who believe in the Christian God, the Christmas holidays are a time for deep prayer, devotional practice, and contemplation. They are a time for family, friends, and community, all centred on the birth of Christ. The Christmas season encourages us to revisit our faith in God. Yet the word faith has sadly become, in many circles, a pejorative used by non-believers. Many popular skeptics continue to refer to faith in God as an irrational or illogical commitment. An ungrounded conviction. Furthermore, our airways are dominated by so many progressive-leaning young atheists, and juvenile podcasters often promulgating terms like “Sky Daddy” that are thrown around to mock those who have placed their faith in God and Jesus Christ. But if we pause, even briefly, to think about it, which is truly the greater leap of faith: committing oneself to the biblical, theistic, divine Creator and intervener, or to constantly changing cosmological origin theories of nothingness?If you stop for a moment and genuinely consider your existence and how unfathomable it truly is, the idea that an origin story without a creator being the most sensible and rational explanation strikes me as strange.Even a small foray into simple yet unsolvable metaphysical questions — such as the nature of our existence and reality, what the universe is, how it began, and why it exists — leaves me uncertain that placing faith in standard cosmological origin theories, like the Big Bang or quantum fluctuation, is the soundest approach. .Consider, for a moment, the apparent precision of the universe, the unrelenting symbiosis, the balanced duality of nature, and the magnificence of childbirth. These phenomena may be technically understood through science, but their profundity should still take your breath away. They invite the question of whether faith in an unplanned cosmological happenstance is truly the most reasonable framework to embrace.The arguments I am making here are not philosophically viable, cerebral, intellectual, or sophisticated — and that is intentional. They are meant to be emotional, spiritual, intangible, and at times ephemeral. What I am describing is a feeling, an intuition, an inner sense. It is the feeling one experiences when standing outside on a clear, celestial night, gazing at the stars splashed across the Milky Way. In that moment, what does the gut say? What does intuition suggest? Is it all chance and cosmic explosions, or something transcendent — something greater than yourself, something divine?Life seems filled with too many coincidences, moments of serendipity, synchronicities, miracles, and experiences that science cannot fully explain. To believe that all of this wonder and intricate harmony is purely random and ultimately meaningless seems, to me, irrational. Placing faith in that randomness — and in the theories that support it — feels like an ironic challenge to reason and logic. Faith in God and Jesus Christ, by contrast, appears to be the most sensible and even evidence-based decision one can make.Some may scoff at the idea of choosing one religion amid countless options, denominations, and interpretations. Yet I encourage them to take an evidence-based approach and see where it leads. Read, listen, follow, attend, search, practice, observe, read some more, and continue learning. You may come to realize that commitment and faith in God — and in Jesus Christ as the Son of God — is among the most logical, rational, and well-supported decisions one can make in a lifetime. This Christmas, then, allow yourself to feel the wonder of the starry night sky and explore a leap of faith — one far smaller than atheists, agnostics, and antagonists might have you believe.