HORTON: Why Maxime Bernier matters, and why he keeps getting It wrong

Maxime Bernier, founder of the People’s Party of Canada in 2018 and former Conservative MP, occupies such an interesting and important space in Canada’s democratic landscape, yet he continues to fail miserably. Not simply because he can’t win a seat as leader of the PPC, but because of a deeper lack of sophistication, respect, and strategic thinking when it comes to the identity and presentation of his party. Rather than cultivating and disseminating serious ideas or structured debate, he too often relies on incendiary, antagonistic, and inflammatory tweets on X — or crude and insensitive soundbites in interviews and speeches. Bernier continues to struggle to gain traction or credibility as the PPC leader. Was it not Einstein who said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”? If your tone, messaging, and approach only resonate with a tiny fraction of Canadians, and you remain winless in every riding you contest, why not try something different?This matters because a real democracy depends on diverse representation across the political spectrum. Most viewpoints — short of full communism on the left or fascist authoritarianism on the right — are essential for a flourishing democratic system. The far left (but not too far) offers thoughtful ideas: universal healthcare, social programs that support those who fall on hard times, and an honest desire to build inclusive communities. The far right (but again, not too far) also has legitimate points: an emphasis on national identity, economic self-sufficiency, military strength, and patriotism. There are useful lessons and productive ideals to draw from both sides — and everything in between..This is where Bernier (and, frankly, the NDP too) falls short. He has an enormous opportunity to invite respected scholars, economists, and thinkers on the hard right into his conversation — to champion them, listen to them, and build a party that is intelligent, compelling, and credible. One that truly distances itself from authoritarianism and fascism but respectfully upholds sophisticated right-wing views. Instead, trolling his opponents on X feels juvenile and tiresome. Canadians have moved past that. They’re craving leaders who are passionate about their ideas but also erudite, thoughtful, and mature in how they communicate. Bernier continues to infantilize his party, spending more time mocking his opponents online than engaging Canadians in serious dialogue.Bernier often argues that it takes time to build a new party and gain recognition in Canada’s political landscape. Sure — that’s true to a degree. But it increasingly sounds like an excuse. Consider the Green Party and their continued failures: founded at Carleton University in 1983, and after roughly 50 years, they still hover between one and three seats. So clearly, time and repetition alone don’t translate into political success. Think instead of Jack Layton. His rebranding of the NDP — his tone, energy, and optimism — sparked remarkable growth. His successor, Thomas Mulcair, couldn’t replicate that, and the party has since plummeted further under recent leader Jagmeet Singh. Time, repetition, or further radicalization don’t guarantee success. It’s the ability to adapt, to evolve, and to resonate that determines it..So, what is Bernier’s message, really? According to critics on both the left and right, he’s a far-right extremist. That label is overly simplistic, at times unfair — but Bernier doesn’t help himself. If he took the substance of his views, stripped away the hostility, antagonism, and communicated them with clarity, empathy, and sophistication, he might actually contribute something meaningful to Canadian discourse.For instance, Bernier is passionate about immigration — and his concerns are not entirely unfounded. When a country’s healthcare system, labour market, education system, infrastructure, and housing supply can’t keep pace with population growth, everyone suffers and fails all Canadians: newcomers, citizens, and refugees alike. He also championed the former rigorous and internationally respected Canadian immigration process, which was methodical and at times arduous. That’s a fair position — so say that, Bernier. Don’t resort to mocking cities or shifting demographics. Speak to Canadians like adults and offer practical, evidence-based ideas.He also opposes censorship and supports civil liberties — an admirable stance in any democracy. But explain it properly. Tell Canadians how you would protect free speech while addressing legitimate concerns about hate speech. Show that you’ve thought through the tension between liberty and responsibility. On climate change, too, Bernier cautions against economic paralysis in the name of environmental virtue. Fair enough — but rather than dismissing all environmentalists as alarmists, explain how we can both protect the planet and preserve economic vitality.Yes, some of this is outlined in the PPC’s platform. But few Canadians read party platforms. They watch leaders. Bernier, therefore, has an immense responsibility to set the tone and define the voice of his movement. And so far, he continues to be unsuccessful in that responsibility.Bernier matters for Canadian democracy. He leads a federal party, and with that comes a serious duty — to elevate, not cheapen, our national conversation. Yet instead of embracing that role, he seems more comfortable in online battles. Democracy thrives on diversity of opinion, respectful leadership, and sophisticated argument. Bernier, despite his impressive background in politics, law, and finance, has chosen the path of performative outrage, as evident by his social media presence.Canada desperately needs a coherent, thoughtful version of right-wing politics — one that can hold Conservatives accountable and push back against the excesses of radical progressivism. All democracies need that balance. And to be clear, these criticisms apply just as much to the far-left movements in Canada, which are often equally performative and unproductive. Canadians don’t want clickbait politicians on any side. They want honest, open, and meaningful dialogue — leadership that treats them like thinking, autonomous adults.Until Bernier recognizes that, he and the PPC will remain a loud but mostly wasted opportunity for Canadian democracy.