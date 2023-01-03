When a new strain of swine flu began sweeping across the United States in 1976, a new vaccine was manufactured and distributed in record time. But the vaccination program would be scrapped just a few months later, after 450 cases of Guilliane-Barr syndrome were linked back to the shots. The legacy of the 1976 flu vaccine was that it was a complete fiasco, and a warning for governments not to jump the gun and act too aggressively when it came to pandemics.
In an ideal world, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would have been similarly halted long ago, after the first cases of heart inflammation and instances of sudden deaths started emerging. But if you haven't yet noticed, we don't live in an ideal world.
Some might say we live in a Clown World.
As 2022 comes to a close, Canada's federal and provincial governments, public health "experts," and mainstream media outlets are still ignoring one of the most important healthcare stories of our time — the issue of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. At the moment, I would argue it's an even bigger story than COVID-19 itself.
For the record, I have not gotten a single COVID-19 vaccine. I was hesitant about getting the shots since I saw a Feb. 14, 2021 New York Post article titled "CA woman, 78, gets COVID-19 vaccine, then suddenly dies of something else." So sure, I'm biased toward these vaccines. But that doesn't negate the horrific experiences of ordinary Canadians whose lives were turned upside down after getting these "safe and effective" shots.
Back in 2021, I occasionally came across stories of COVID-19 vaccine injuries on alternative news sites. But my curiosity was piqued on June 3, 2022, when Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall was escorted out of Parliament by security for refusing to reveal her vaccination status.
During a candid conversation I had with Wagantall following her impromptu press conference, she revealed knowing several Parliament Hill staffers who had severe reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, but had remained silent.
In an uber-curious (and slightly enraged) state, I put out a call on Twitter asking to speak with Canadians who had also been injured by the shots. Over the next few weeks, my Twitter page and inbox were flooded with hundreds of people sharing horrific stories of their severe COVID-19 shot reactions. There were far too many to include in one article, so I chose to showcase just three harrowing stories.
From that point onwards, the vaccine issue became one of my beats as a reporter. I wrote an article about the onslaught of vaccine injuries paramedics were seeing, as well as the fact that many hospitals were virtually empty during the first six months of the pandemic.
I heard from dozens of women whose menstrual cycles were heavily disrupted by the shots, sometimes for a year or more.
I spoke with vaccine-injured Alberta MLA Shane Clayton Getson, who claimed doctors had been prevented from openly discussing and reporting vaccine harms.
And I talked to a security guard who worked at a vaccine clinic in rural Alberta, who said he personally saw hundreds of serious adverse reactions, including people fainting and having seizures.
Couple these stories with the myriad of disturbing medical studies that have come out this year, and one thing becomes clear. The anti-vaxxers, who were called every derogatory name under the sun just one year ago, were right to be skeptical all along.
And really, did it make sense to blindly trust a company like Pfizer, which paid out over $10 billion in fines since 2000, including the largest criminal fine in history in 2019, $2.3 billion, for illegally promoted uses of four of its drugs?
Fool me once, shame on you...
When looking back at the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, it's hard to argue that we weren't all fooled by big pharma:
-We were told the shots were 95% effective (they certainly are not).
-We were told the vaccinated couldn't catch and spread COVID (they can and continue to).
-We were told we'd only need two shots (we're now on our fifth doses, but who's counting?)
-We were told the shots wouldn't impact fertility (warped menstrual cycles, nuked sperm counts and an explosion in miscarriages indicate otherwise.)
-We were told any side effects were extremely rare and would be short-lived (I've spoken with over 250 people that would have to disagree.)
The list of falsehoods goes on and on, and will undoubtedly get much longer as more information comes to light. But you wouldn't know that if you only listened to the mainstream media, which has been virtually silent on this issue, even as thousands of Canadians suffer in silence.
Despite the best efforts of those in power to ignore this growing problem, there are several reasons why I think we will successfully blow the lid off vaccine injuries in the coming year.
The first and most obvious reason is that we saw a huge pushback against these shots toward the end of 2022. Florida's Supreme Court granted Governor Ron DeSantis' call for a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. Several esteemed medical professionals that once pushed for the shots, such as Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. John Campell, have now changed course. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has made the platform a beacon for free speech, allowing uncensored discussions around vaccine harms to flourish.
In Canada, a National Citizen's Inquiry will be held early in the new year, which will examine the impacts of Canada's collective response to COVID-19. Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, who chairs the citizen's group responsible for the Inquiry, has said Canadians who were harmed by vaccine mandates and the vaccines themselves will have the chance to be heard. Canadian politicians will certainly take notice, and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre won't hesitate to use the Inquiry as an opportunity to attack Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pandemic policies.
On a more local level, I'm seeing a growing distrust of the injections. I've spoken to many strangers that say they are done with getting vaccinated for COVID, as they ended up contracting the virus anyways. Others tell me they feel bitter about being coerced by their governments, under the threat of job loss and social ostracization, into getting the shots. And when I inform people about all vaccine-harmed Canadians that have reached out to me, almost all of them listen intently. Gone are the days when being skeptical about the COVID shots would get you an eye roll or a stern monologue about the dangers of anti-vaxxers.
But it seems that as a whole, Canadians just want to forget about the pandemic and move on. It's perfectly understandable, given that this turbulent period of history was excruciatingly painful for many. Only a severe masochist would want to rehash a time when people lost their jobs, couldn't see their loved ones, and couldn't travel or participate in normal activities, all while living under the constant threat of a deadly (or perhaps not-so-deadly) virus.
But the negative impacts of our government's COVID-19 policies will be seen for many years to come, which necessitates a careful examination of what went wrong. For one thing, lockdowns and vaccine mandates were an unprecedented violation of Canadians' civil liberties, and there is growing evidence to suggest these Orwellian measures weren't necessary in the first place. To ensure this dark chapter of Canadian history doesn't repeat itself, we first need to study how we allowed it to happen in the first place.
Several medical professionals much smarter than I have made some dire predictions about what will happen to people who took the COVID-19 vaccines. I won't detail them here, but suffice it to say, this is an issue that urgently needs addressing. The human body has a miraculous ability to heal itself (especially when supplied with the correct medicine), but until humanity as a whole is aware of what happened, we will continue to see the growing trend of people "dying suddenly."
In 2023, I predict that the issue of COVID-19 vaccine injuries — the elephant in the room — will finally be addressed on a global scale. I just pray its weight doesn't end up crushing us all.
(30) comments
Who wants to talk about how easily they were swayed? Who wants to discuss the likelihood of abnormal white clots in their circulation system? I wouldn't if I'd taken the jabs. I hope but doubt if anything will come of it, maybe after the current wave of communism finishes its course. Decades? "You can vote yourself into communism, but your grandchildren will have to shoot their way out."
The dichotomy on this subject is unbelievable. We have country's, states and physicians across the globe ringing the alarm bell on these injections as a result of the tsunami of injuries while at the same time that others including our own PM continue to push as if there has never been an injury.
At a certain point we move from ignorance to complicity - that time was long ago; Trudeau, Notley and any individual still pushing this need to be held accountable for assault and murder times the number they encouraged through their rhetoric. Essentially, none of these should ever see the outside of a prison for the remainder of their lives . . . if they are allowed to keep their lives.
Because of the malfeasance of Big Pharma and Big Gubmint (both FedGouvCan and ALSO ABGov, at least during Oberführer JUSTIN Kenney's stint as 'Dear Leader), I will NOT take ANY shots, unless I can, at the minimum, ascertain that NO 'fetal cells' (aka cells from murdered, pre-born babies) were used in ANY stage of the R&D, production, or testing of the 'shot'.
As 'fetal cells' are the 'go to' for almost ALL pharmaceutical companies, I suspect that I will NOT be taking any more 'shots' of any kind!
Listened to NW for a few minutes this morning . . . they were talking about the 350 odd Covid Patients in BC Hospitals . . . then at the end they stated that these were all Un-Vaxed. That was a blatant LIE . . . as many Countries have already stated that the majority of their Covid Hospitalized & Deaths are VAXED.
Exactly what you would expect from the NDP Health Minister Dix . . . still promoting the Killer VAX & lying to the citizens.
"VP Of German Parliament Wants Autopsies On Post Covid Vax Deaths
A Chief pathologist and his team discovered that in 30 percent of the people they examined who died shortly after the Covid vaccination, the vaccination was the cause of death"
https://principia-scientific.com/vp-of-german-parliament-wants-autopsies-on-post-covid-vax-deaths/
This article is why I subscribe to WS
As someone who saw this Orwellian nightmare and agenda unfolding a couple of years ago I was and still am astonished that the majority of people engaged no critical thinking skills and willingly went along with what seemed obviously to be an agenda of some sort. It was obvious that ALL our Western governments were reading off of the exact same inflexible WEF pre programmed script. Something was obviously very very wrong
The single fact that the most heavily fined corporations ( Pfizer) in history were absolved of ANY liability yet stood to make BILLIONS in profit should of scared everyone away from the “safe and effective” lie
The BEST case scenario of this vaccine nightmare is reckless greed
That is the best case scenario we better hope for
The worse case scenario is intentional depopulation or something even more sinister
The most likely is something in between
In any case this is a horror show monstrosity and the biggest crime against humanity in recent history
Expect the perpetrators like Trudeau and Bonnie Henry to keep doubling down as they view this covid vaccine narrative as “too big to fail” so the truth is not an option for them
While I appreciate the excellent summary of events in this article, I have to disagree with the conclusion that we will see some massive revelations and changes in 2023.
I've known the truth about the mRNA gene therapy (they are NOT vaccines) ever since they came out, which is getting close to 2 years now. And I'm certainly not alone - scores of scientists, doctors, and whistleblowers have been leading the charge and ringing the alarm bell for that entire period of time. But every single one of them has been silenced and suppressed by controlled corporate media and big-tech overlords. The 2020-2022 time period has seen a total merger of state and corporate power not seen in the world since WWII. Big-Tech, Big-Media, and Big-Government now all act as one body upon the people.
So it begs the question, who exactly is going to be doing these massive revelations? Certainly not the controlled media. Certainly not big-tech. Certainly Trudeau is not about to get up and confess his crimes. People like Danielle Smith get crucified by the aforementioned groups every time they touch the topic and are learning to steer clear of it. Things are only getting worse with incoming censorship bills, internet regulation bills, and information regulation bills. The Liberal-NDP-WEF coalition knows that they must control information to control the people.
The only way this can work now is like in the old east-block communist countries: person to person. We can each try to warn people we know, and hope that the totalitarian control grid eventually collapses. However, I've found this doesn't work either. Nobody will discuss the topic. They will not touch it with a 10 foot pole. They'd rather have a root-canal than have an honest conversation about it. They want to watch to hockey, football, and netflix, and trust that the world will simply "return to normal" on it's own, because Big-Brother loves them, after all.
Very well said, I concur. People like Karen Kingston who is an expert on the "vaccine" only has 1500 paid subscribers to her substack. People don't read the alternative news outlets except those of us in the so called "tin foil hat" crowd as Trudeau calls us.
Here's an example of suppression of data. The rate of autism among children born in the USA has increased from 1 in 2000 to 1 in 44 since the MMR vaccine was introduced in the 1970s. This has been going on for almost 5 decades and yet the link is not being investigated.
Can you get an interview with Notley on her position on vaccine injuries?
That would be gold but certain she’d decline unless it was done by fake news CBC or similar.
Good idea Goose!
Why were healthy people so quick to jump the gun on an untested "vaccine" and did they really think governments cared about their health.
More people got disease.more medicine are needed,then those big medicine companies can sell more products,then government can get more tax and money from those big medicine companies,hospitals,patients.
I'm 73 here in Alberta. Got the 2nd Pfizer booster a few months ago and got heart arrythmia. (or heart inflammation - who knows?) been to a private heart clinic for tests. Going to Foothills Hospital in Calgary next week to go through the tunnel.
Wishing you all the best on this. Good luck!
I sure hope that with all the liberals censorship bills, we canadians are able to access to the articles about vacs injuries.
Great article. Thank you.
I will be expelled out of university if I don't get 2 covid vaccine and I won't able to take flight or train
because of the Trudeau government's ridiculous Covid-19 methods,I run out of China to avoid ridiculous Covid-19 methods there,only to get ridiculous Covid-19 methods in Canada,a west coutry supposed to have democracy and freedom.
Covid-19 vaccine makes me get heart disease,although I'm only 25 years old.I got heart disease after 1 year when I got 3 doses of covid vaccines(2 Pfizer,1 Moderna)
I lost international work because I would not take the shots to get on a plane. You make your choices and pay the piper either way. I am not willing to be dictated to by those who don't think.
Thank you for reporting on this. I believe a bigger battle over these data will be coming this year, as some struggle to come to terms with the facts on the ground, and others scramble to cover their asse[t]s.
I really appreciate your coverage of this issue and the convoy fallout. We need a public inquiry on the EAU shots and vaccine passports/coercion tactics. PP should run on that.
This is the type of article everyone needs to read. We all need to be aware. The sheer amount of people dropping dead is horrifying. Athletes on the field, doctors, children having heart attacks. It is unconscionable what our governments, "health care", and mainstream media had done to us. It’s time to fight back. Thank you.
Another conspiracy theory is that the hospital and our medical systems are going to collapse due to the tsunami of vax injuries that are coming.
Huge thank you MH for this article. No amnesty for the perpetrators. We need worldwide Nuremberg-2 trials for these criminals. The "mysterious" deaths will continue for several years.
I hope you are right but I still feel like those of us who have understood this issue for almost two years now and those who are gradually awakening to the danger are still in an extremely small minority in Canada. The Canadian politicians and medical authorities seem to have doubled-down on their need to push the vaccines. Voices are still being suppressed. Even in Alberta, I fear that the majority of voters view Smith as a bit radical on her views towards the vaccines and the unvaccinated...that will hurt her chances in the upcoming election.
This is what makes the Western Standard so great - it employs reporters who are allowed to speak their minds, free of intimidation by their employer. Why doesn't Matt do more video interviews on the website? There are so many good 'experts' who can offer insights into the shot. NOTE: there's a groundbreaking German study out of Heidelberg that reviewed 25 autopsies of "died suddenly" people and found what we all feared.
Thank you! The answer is I'm shy and not that great on-camera... yet [beam]
World Council for Health and Canadian Covid Care Alliance are excellent websites for the truth.
Facts and evidence are required arming the politicians and the public for a full house cleaning on the next federal election. Things are gonna get nasty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.