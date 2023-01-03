covid vax
When a new strain of swine flu began sweeping across the United States in 1976, a new vaccine was manufactured and distributed in record time. But the vaccination program would be scrapped just a few months later, after 450 cases of Guilliane-Barr syndrome were linked back to the shots. The legacy of the 1976 flu vaccine was that it was a complete fiasco, and a warning for governments not to jump the gun and act too aggressively when it came to pandemics.

In an ideal world, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would have been similarly halted long ago, after the first cases of heart inflammation and instances of sudden deaths started emerging. But if you haven't yet noticed, we don't live in an ideal world.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

gardenvsdesign
gardenvsdesign

Who wants to talk about how easily they were swayed? Who wants to discuss the likelihood of abnormal white clots in their circulation system? I wouldn't if I'd taken the jabs. I hope but doubt if anything will come of it, maybe after the current wave of communism finishes its course. Decades? "You can vote yourself into communism, but your grandchildren will have to shoot their way out."

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

The dichotomy on this subject is unbelievable. We have country's, states and physicians across the globe ringing the alarm bell on these injections as a result of the tsunami of injuries while at the same time that others including our own PM continue to push as if there has never been an injury.

At a certain point we move from ignorance to complicity - that time was long ago; Trudeau, Notley and any individual still pushing this need to be held accountable for assault and murder times the number they encouraged through their rhetoric. Essentially, none of these should ever see the outside of a prison for the remainder of their lives . . . if they are allowed to keep their lives.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Because of the malfeasance of Big Pharma and Big Gubmint (both FedGouvCan and ALSO ABGov, at least during Oberführer JUSTIN Kenney's stint as 'Dear Leader), I will NOT take ANY shots, unless I can, at the minimum, ascertain that NO 'fetal cells' (aka cells from murdered, pre-born babies) were used in ANY stage of the R&D, production, or testing of the 'shot'.

As 'fetal cells' are the 'go to' for almost ALL pharmaceutical companies, I suspect that I will NOT be taking any more 'shots' of any kind!

Left Coast
Left Coast

Listened to NW for a few minutes this morning . . . they were talking about the 350 odd Covid Patients in BC Hospitals . . . then at the end they stated that these were all Un-Vaxed. That was a blatant LIE . . . as many Countries have already stated that the majority of their Covid Hospitalized & Deaths are VAXED.

Exactly what you would expect from the NDP Health Minister Dix . . . still promoting the Killer VAX & lying to the citizens.

"VP Of German Parliament Wants Autopsies On Post Covid Vax Deaths

A Chief pathologist and his team discovered that in 30 percent of the people they examined who died shortly after the Covid vaccination, the vaccination was the cause of death"

https://principia-scientific.com/vp-of-german-parliament-wants-autopsies-on-post-covid-vax-deaths/

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This article is why I subscribe to WS

As someone who saw this Orwellian nightmare and agenda unfolding a couple of years ago I was and still am astonished that the majority of people engaged no critical thinking skills and willingly went along with what seemed obviously to be an agenda of some sort. It was obvious that ALL our Western governments were reading off of the exact same inflexible WEF pre programmed script. Something was obviously very very wrong

The single fact that the most heavily fined corporations ( Pfizer) in history were absolved of ANY liability yet stood to make BILLIONS in profit should of scared everyone away from the “safe and effective” lie

The BEST case scenario of this vaccine nightmare is reckless greed

That is the best case scenario we better hope for

The worse case scenario is intentional depopulation or something even more sinister

The most likely is something in between

In any case this is a horror show monstrosity and the biggest crime against humanity in recent history

Expect the perpetrators like Trudeau and Bonnie Henry to keep doubling down as they view this covid vaccine narrative as “too big to fail” so the truth is not an option for them

Tiberius
Tiberius

While I appreciate the excellent summary of events in this article, I have to disagree with the conclusion that we will see some massive revelations and changes in 2023.

I've known the truth about the mRNA gene therapy (they are NOT vaccines) ever since they came out, which is getting close to 2 years now. And I'm certainly not alone - scores of scientists, doctors, and whistleblowers have been leading the charge and ringing the alarm bell for that entire period of time. But every single one of them has been silenced and suppressed by controlled corporate media and big-tech overlords. The 2020-2022 time period has seen a total merger of state and corporate power not seen in the world since WWII. Big-Tech, Big-Media, and Big-Government now all act as one body upon the people.

So it begs the question, who exactly is going to be doing these massive revelations? Certainly not the controlled media. Certainly not big-tech. Certainly Trudeau is not about to get up and confess his crimes. People like Danielle Smith get crucified by the aforementioned groups every time they touch the topic and are learning to steer clear of it. Things are only getting worse with incoming censorship bills, internet regulation bills, and information regulation bills. The Liberal-NDP-WEF coalition knows that they must control information to control the people.

The only way this can work now is like in the old east-block communist countries: person to person. We can each try to warn people we know, and hope that the totalitarian control grid eventually collapses. However, I've found this doesn't work either. Nobody will discuss the topic. They will not touch it with a 10 foot pole. They'd rather have a root-canal than have an honest conversation about it. They want to watch to hockey, football, and netflix, and trust that the world will simply "return to normal" on it's own, because Big-Brother loves them, after all.

kmb
kmb

Very well said, I concur. People like Karen Kingston who is an expert on the "vaccine" only has 1500 paid subscribers to her substack. People don't read the alternative news outlets except those of us in the so called "tin foil hat" crowd as Trudeau calls us.

kmb
kmb

Here's an example of suppression of data. The rate of autism among children born in the USA has increased from 1 in 2000 to 1 in 44 since the MMR vaccine was introduced in the 1970s. This has been going on for almost 5 decades and yet the link is not being investigated.

Goose
Goose

Can you get an interview with Notley on her position on vaccine injuries?

fpenner
fpenner

That would be gold but certain she’d decline unless it was done by fake news CBC or similar.

CN
CN

Good idea Goose!

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Why were healthy people so quick to jump the gun on an untested "vaccine" and did they really think governments cared about their health.

Winnie the pool
Winnie the pool

More people got disease.more medicine are needed,then those big medicine companies can sell more products,then government can get more tax and money from those big medicine companies,hospitals,patients.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I'm 73 here in Alberta. Got the 2nd Pfizer booster a few months ago and got heart arrythmia. (or heart inflammation - who knows?) been to a private heart clinic for tests. Going to Foothills Hospital in Calgary next week to go through the tunnel.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Wishing you all the best on this. Good luck!

terryc
terryc

I sure hope that with all the liberals censorship bills, we canadians are able to access to the articles about vacs injuries.

Goose
Goose

Great article. Thank you.

Winnie the pool
Winnie the pool

I will be expelled out of university if I don't get 2 covid vaccine and I won't able to take flight or train

because of the Trudeau government's ridiculous Covid-19 methods,I run out of China to avoid ridiculous Covid-19 methods there,only to get ridiculous Covid-19 methods in Canada,a west coutry supposed to have democracy and freedom.

Winnie the pool
Winnie the pool

Covid-19 vaccine makes me get heart disease,although I'm only 25 years old.I got heart disease after 1 year when I got 3 doses of covid vaccines(2 Pfizer,1 Moderna)

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

I lost international work because I would not take the shots to get on a plane. You make your choices and pay the piper either way. I am not willing to be dictated to by those who don't think.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Thank you for reporting on this. I believe a bigger battle over these data will be coming this year, as some struggle to come to terms with the facts on the ground, and others scramble to cover their asse[t]s.

SoJo
SoJo

I really appreciate your coverage of this issue and the convoy fallout. We need a public inquiry on the EAU shots and vaccine passports/coercion tactics. PP should run on that.

WCanada
WCanada

This is the type of article everyone needs to read. We all need to be aware. The sheer amount of people dropping dead is horrifying. Athletes on the field, doctors, children having heart attacks. It is unconscionable what our governments, "health care", and mainstream media had done to us. It’s time to fight back. Thank you.

fpenner
fpenner

Another conspiracy theory is that the hospital and our medical systems are going to collapse due to the tsunami of vax injuries that are coming.

Ernie
Ernie

Huge thank you MH for this article. No amnesty for the perpetrators. We need worldwide Nuremberg-2 trials for these criminals. The "mysterious" deaths will continue for several years.

kmb
kmb

I hope you are right but I still feel like those of us who have understood this issue for almost two years now and those who are gradually awakening to the danger are still in an extremely small minority in Canada. The Canadian politicians and medical authorities seem to have doubled-down on their need to push the vaccines. Voices are still being suppressed. Even in Alberta, I fear that the majority of voters view Smith as a bit radical on her views towards the vaccines and the unvaccinated...that will hurt her chances in the upcoming election.

JPB
JPB

This is what makes the Western Standard so great - it employs reporters who are allowed to speak their minds, free of intimidation by their employer. Why doesn't Matt do more video interviews on the website? There are so many good 'experts' who can offer insights into the shot. NOTE: there's a groundbreaking German study out of Heidelberg that reviewed 25 autopsies of "died suddenly" people and found what we all feared.

Matthew Horwood Staff
Matthew Horwood

Thank you! The answer is I'm shy and not that great on-camera... yet [beam]

ConcernCitizen
ConcernCitizen

World Council for Health and Canadian Covid Care Alliance are excellent websites for the truth.

guest310
guest310

Facts and evidence are required arming the politicians and the public for a full house cleaning on the next federal election. Things are gonna get nasty.

