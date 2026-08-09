Opinion

HUNSPERGER: An Albertan's perspective — this conversation is about respect

After decades of sending wealth east, fighting federal policies, and demanding a stronger voice in Confederation, Albertans have every right to ask whether Canada is still working for them.
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