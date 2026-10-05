Opinion

IRVINE: Canada's backward nicotine policy is protecting cigarettes

Making oral nicotine pouches harder to buy than smokes is a public health disaster.
Cigarettes and Zonnic nicotine pouches
Cigarettes and Zonnic nicotine pouchesImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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