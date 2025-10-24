Opinion

JÄGER / OLDCORN: Vancouver’s indigenous parking exemptions cross a line, racism isn’t reconciliation

Public policy that separates citizens by ancestry betrays Canada’s equality principle and deepens racial division under the guise of inclusion.
Parking in Stanley Park
Parking in Stanley ParkPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Vancouver
Indigenous
British Columbia
Stanley Park
Equality
Opinion
Opinion Column
indigenous only parking
indigenous parking

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news