JÄGER: Young people are ditching the establishment left and right

Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York City should serve as a wake up call for everyone — regardless of political leanings.Just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for an unabashed socialist to become mayor of the financial capital of the world.But the times, they are a-changin'.The city is home to a disproportionate number of wealthy people, yes, but the vast majority of residents are far closer to going broke than becoming millionaires, let alone billionaires. They don't own vast stock portfolios or real estate; they're simply trying to make ends meet in a world where it increasingly feels like the odds are stacked against them.

Living through crisis after crisis has made it crystal clear to young people and the working-class that those in power who repeatedly claimed to be on their side actually don't give a damn.With that in mind, it's not all that surprising that those demographics voted overwhelmingly for the guy who ran a grassroots campaign and said he'd turn the system upside down over the guys who took donations from billionaires and vowed to essentially maintain the status quo.While Mamdani listened to the cries for a fundamental rethinking of how the world works, his opponents tuned them out, relying on tired tactics of times gone by to try and convince New Yorkers a few tweaks would solve all their problems.Critics attacked him on cultural and social issues, thinking his views on conflicts oceans away or how to eat food would dissuade voters. This proved to be quite successful — in getting those who already didn't like him to boil over with rage on social media..It turned out people were drawn to his economic promises. They were tired of the "trickle down" tap running dry, if not in reverse, and were willing to let a lot slide in order to feel like they had a shot at living a better life.It's hard to argue the current system is benefiting anyone but the ultra-wealthy, and Mamdani's success can be attributed in large part to the fact that his opponents failed to adequately acknowledge that.You don't have to be a socialist to say hey, maybe the tax system protects the ultra-wealthy, and corporations should treat employees like human beings. Those shouldn't be considered radical stances.

Nonetheless, everyone to the right of Mamdani was too afraid to touch with a 10-foot pole ideas that would benefit the masses for fear of upsetting the wealthy few, and that cowardice cost them the election.Now that he's been elected, the real test begins. The modern-day nobility are scared, and will likely use every tool at their disposal to ensure the system continues to work in their favour. Whether he's able to actually follow through on his promises, only time will tell.Regardless of what happens next, Mamdani will have succeeded in showing old elites that the future no longer belongs to them. It is now firmly in the hands of the youth..As Bob Dylan once said,The line it is drawnThe curse it is castThe slow one nowWill later be fastAs the present nowWill later be pastThe order is rapidly fadin'And the first one nowWill later be last ...You know the rest.This is by no means limited to New York City. All over the world, disenchanted young people are rising up demanding more from elected officials.In Germany's recent federal election, for example, the 18-24 crowd turned out in droves for Die Linke and the AfD. While the two sit at opposite ends of the political spectrum, they both promoted varying degrees of populism and promised to shake things up. Die Linke appealed to those frustrated with policies that put workers last, mostly women, while the AfD won men over by championed immigration reforms to put German citizens first.

Support for Die Linke and the AfD surged among young voters in the four years since the last election, rising by 17 and 14 points, respectively.While their parties and candidates of choice may range from far-left to far-right, the youth are united on one thing: enacting systemic change.After a decade in power, the Liberals became the establishment in Canada. When it came time to vote earlier this year, those ages 18 to 34 flocked to the Conservatives in search of something new. A pre-election poll showed nearly 50% planned to throw their support behind Pierre Poilievre's party.During the campaign, the Conservative leader painted the Liberals as elites unconcerned with the needs of the many, and highlighted the fact that his opponent, Mark Carney, was a former central banker and investment management executive who stored his wealth in offshore accounts.While he failed to win the election, Poilievre did attract a sizeable chunk of new voters to his party. This was due in large part to the fact that conservatism had become the counterculture in Canada — and young people love to rebel.The Liberals did little to court that demographic, relying instead on the support of boomers and seniors, many of whom already owned property, had jobs, and saw no need to alter what they saw as a functioning system..In British Columbia, while the BC NDP continues to rely on support from older generations, the BC Conservatives and BC Greens have courted the youth with promises of dramatic reforms. They have taken different approaches, however, with the former vowing to get things back to how they used to be and the latter opting for a "tear it all down" message á la Mamdani.

BC Greens leader Emily Lowan has, like the mayor-elect of New York City, been unafraid to call out the elites and make it clear she and her supporters will not waver in their demands for a future that puts everyday people first..During an address at the Union of BC Municipalities convention shortly after being elected leader, Lowan declared that "mega-corporations, billionaires, and our governments who enable them" are to blame for the problems plaguing society."They need to distract us from the real injustice and keep us fighting amongst ourselves," she added. "It's a trap!"Like Poilievre, Lowan called out the rich for hiding their money in "tax havens and billionaire apocalypse compounds." They only differed on what to do with that wealth once it was back in Canada.Lowan's party now has more active members than the official opposition, with young British Columbians making up the vast majority of her supporters. That number will likely only keep rising.While many older Canadians bristle at the thought of increasing taxes on the rich and giving workers more rights, or limiting immigration and beefing up natural resource extraction, their successors on either side appear willing to try just about anything.We're entering a new political age, one where ideas long deemed too extreme or taboo are becoming popular amongst a segment of the population growing in size, intensity, and discontent.All bets are off.