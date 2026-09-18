Opinion

JARVIS: Carney government hiding the true cost of high-speed rail from taxpayers

Ignoring expert warnings and soaring cost overruns, the government is railroading citizens into an unaffordable transit legacy.
High-Speed Train Iceberg
High-Speed Train IcebergImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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