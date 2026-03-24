Opinion

JARVIS: CRA wants your money — but is making it harder to file your taxes

Phasing out paper filing and fining businesses exposes a deeper problem: a tax agency prioritizing control over competence.
Pay your tax now
Pay your tax nowImage courtesy of Unsplash
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Canada Revenue Agency
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Cra
Ctf
Opinion
Opinion Column
paper filing

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