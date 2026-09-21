Opinion

JARVIS: Stop waiting four years — Ontario needs recall legislation now

Bureaucratic red tape protects misbehaving politicians while voters foot the bill, proving it is time to give Ontarians the power to fire bad actors immediately.
Doug Ford and Recall Petition
Doug Ford and Recall PetitionImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Politics
Doug Ford
Politicians
Recall
Opinion
Recall Legislation
Opinion Column
Recall Ontario
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news