JASON STEPHAN: Team Canada is not Team Alberta

Jason Stephan was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the constituency of Red Deer-South on April 16, 2019, and re-elected on May 29, 2023.

My duty is to seek freedom and prosperity for Alberta families and individuals, their businesses, and workers. That means speaking the truth as I best understand it.

Canada is in a destructive trade war with the United States. There are differing, sometimes evolving accounts, revising past narratives, on what has brought us here.

Alberta has NOT caused this war.

A trade war is good for some of Canada’s politicians. ELBOWS UP is GOOD politics.

But ELBOWS UP is BAD for Canadians. This trade war will hurt Canada more than it will hurt the United States.

The Ontario Premier has called the US President names like “loser,” “dictator,” “bully,” “king of bankruptcies.” He said Trump could “kiss [his] ass” and to “bring it on, buddy.” Are these words going to help resolve a destructive trade war?

The Ontario Premier and some others on Team Canada are calling for export taxes on Alberta oil, using Alberta’s oil producers and its workers as bargaining chips in their war.

But the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicts Canada will be the WORST performing advanced economy among its 38 member countries in terms of GDP per capita growth, including 42% behind the US for the 2030-2060 period.

The average Canadian is less wealthy than the average American, and it is going to get worse.

Alberta’s oil and gas resources are an exception to a nation in decline, a primary engine of productivity, dominating exports and anchoring tax revenues. Why are some on Team Canada seeking to undermine it?