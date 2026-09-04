JASON STEPHAN: Team Canada is not Team Alberta

Jason Stephan was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the constituency of Red Deer-South on April 16, 2019, and re-elected on May 29, 2023.
My duty is to seek freedom and prosperity for Alberta families and individuals, their businesses, and workers. That means speaking the truth as I best understand it.
Canada is in a destructive trade war with the United States. There are differing, sometimes evolving accounts, revising past narratives, on what has brought us here.
Alberta has NOT caused this war.
A trade war is good for some of Canada’s politicians. ELBOWS UP is GOOD politics.
But ELBOWS UP is BAD for Canadians. This trade war will hurt Canada more than it will hurt the United States.
The Ontario Premier has called the US President names like “loser,” “dictator,” “bully,” “king of bankruptcies.” He said Trump could “kiss [his] ass” and to “bring it on, buddy.” Are these words going to help resolve a destructive trade war?
The Ontario Premier and some others on Team Canada are calling for export taxes on Alberta oil, using Alberta’s oil producers and its workers as bargaining chips in their war.
But the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicts Canada will be the WORST performing advanced economy among its 38 member countries in terms of GDP per capita growth, including 42% behind the US for the 2030-2060 period.
The average Canadian is less wealthy than the average American, and it is going to get worse.
Alberta’s oil and gas resources are an exception to a nation in decline, a primary engine of productivity, dominating exports and anchoring tax revenues. Why are some on Team Canada seeking to undermine it?
They are not on Team Alberta.
NDP Leader Naheed Neshi is also calling for export taxes on Alberta oil, no surprise there.
Thomas Lukaszuk, leader of “FOREVER CANADA,” is also calling for export taxes on Alberta oil. Is this what his signs mean by saying “CHOOSE UNITY?” Is this what Albertans are supposed to CHOOSE UNITY for? For themselves, for their children?
BEFORE uniting, first ask WHAT am I uniting to? Is it TRUE?
More disappointing is Jason Kenney calling for export taxes on Alberta oil, using Alberta’s oil producers and its workers as bargaining chips.
You do not make threats in a trade war unless you are prepared to follow through on them.
And Jason Kenney is not impacted by an export tax on Alberta oil — he is a career politician, receiving a six-digit Ottawa pension for life, while an export tax on Alberta oil puts Alberta families’ livelihoods at risk; they do not have a taxpayer pension and have nothing to do with this trade war.
He is wrong, and Premier Danielle Smith is right in rejecting calls for using export taxes on Alberta oil and the jobs that will be destroyed with it.
Since 2000, Alberta businesses and workers have paid more than half a TRILLION, >$500,000,000,000 NET more to Ottawa than Ottawa has paid back into Alberta.
The Ontario Premier said Alberta was treated like “GARBAGE.”
We see a repeated, unfortunate pattern of piling on against Alberta, holding us back and dragging us down.
Alberta is right to say NO to an export tax on Alberta oil. Trust is earned, not commanded. Albertans rightfully cannot trust Ottawa.
Alberta is having a referendum on October 19. It is NOT a referendum on independence; it is a referendum on whether, in the future, such a referendum should occur.
If Ottawa has not demonstrated it is a trustworthy partner, is it prudent for Albertans to deny themselves a future referendum to hold Ottawa accountable?
The truth is that Ottawa will NOT voluntarily change a broken, parasitic relationship where Alberta is the host. They must be held to account to do so.
Albertans should consider whether, BUT FOR the October referendum, there would now be an export tax on Alberta oil?
What happens if Albertans choose to deny themselves a future referendum option in October? Will Ottawa be emboldened to then impose an export tax on Alberta oil, or something like it, afterwards?
Alberta is a land of freedom and prosperity. We must be vigilant to keep it that way.
Jason Stephan was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the constituency of Red Deer-South on April 16, 2019, and re-elected on May 29, 2023.