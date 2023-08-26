Martin Luther King

For centuries, black Canadians have been part of inspiring political and social movements aimed at pushing Canada to live up to its ideals.

When black men and women pressed for equality of opportunity, we challenged Canada to truly be a land where the rule of law reigns supreme and individuals are not defined by what they look like or where their parents come from.

martina1
martina1

Great article! I hope more people wake up from their “wokeness” soon and recognize that judging people by their skin colour, no matter what, is racist - but I’m not holding my breath.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Another excellent article in today's WS. Agree with Jamil 100%.

PersonOne
PersonOne

How many "centuries" does he think we have?

