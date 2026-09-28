Opinion

JOHNSON: After four months of mandated psychosis, the divestment trend should continue

If corporate sponsors of DEI and Pride are hedging against losses from above, and the grassroots are pushing back from below, then what are we actually celebrating?
Parliament and Pride flag
Parliament and Pride flagImage courtes of ChatGPT
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