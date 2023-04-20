Bitcoin beauty shot
Bitcoin Well

The stability of the financial system was shaken this March as US regulators shuttered a trio of banks in less than a week. Silvergate, then Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature — Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) marked the second largest bank failure in US history.

Roughly 88% of deposits at SVB were over the $250,000 maximum for Federal Deposit Insurance. The US federal government stepped in swiftly to guarantee all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature in an effort to prevent panic to reduce potential contagion effects. Regulators have assured that there would not be a “bailout” comparable to those seen during the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, but if this is the start of a similar crisis, similar bailouts will be necessary regardless of what they are branded.

Bitcoin chart

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

private property
private property

Bitcoin is a great idea if you like individual growth and independence, instead of the slavery of fiat money controlled by Trudeau.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.