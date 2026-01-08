JOHNSON: ‘Civilizational Erasure’ — US sanctions Europe, Canada will be next

Morrigan Johnson is an independent journalist based in Calgary. On December 23, the US Department of State announced a sanctions response on five European individuals: Thierry Breton, former EU Commissioner and architect of the Digital Services Act (DSA); Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate; Clare Melford, CEO of the Global Disinformation Index; Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, Co-CEOs of the German NGO HateAid. The sanction package took the form of a visa ban, preventing them from entering the United States, accusing them of leading a “global censorship-industrial complex” attempting to apply foreign censorship laws (specifically the EU's DSA) to control speech on US and international tech platforms extraterritorially. The EU has vowed to retaliate. American sanctions on Europe ought to send a clear signal that Canada’s failed Bill C-63 and ongoing Bill C-9 are very likely to trigger similar consequences from America if the mechanism is similar to the EU DSA or the UK’s Online Safety Act. US sanctions against Europe define a new red line. If Canada’s elites follow the European precedent, there are very likely to be similar consequences for Canadians. .The escalation follows the US National Security Strategy released in November 2025, which explicitly lists the American information ecosystem as a strategic vital asset protected from foreign interference. When a foreign power has the ability to control entire big tech mass communications platforms extraterritorially, it is no surprise that it would black out half the world’s media on the whim of unelected elites. Americans are saying there will be real consequences for civilizational erasure, foreign interference, and overstep into US interests. .All of this has been brewing for some time. On May 14, 2024, Ursula von der Leyen made a horrifying speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Congress, effectively saying “free speech is a virus” and censorship is needed to become “The Democracy Shield.” Ironically, if free expression and free conscience or association cannot exist, then there is no democracy. We’re seeing an unprecedented escalation unfold between America, Europe, and Canada. Jacques Baud is a former colonel of the General Staff and a former member of the Swiss Strategic Intelligence Service (FIS), where he specialized in Eastern countries and the Warsaw Pact. He was trained in American and British intelligence services. He previously served as Policy Chief for United Nations Peace Operations and led the first multidimensional UN intelligence unit in Sudan. He spent five years at NATO working against the proliferation of small arms, along with Ukraine programs. On December 15, the European Union added Baud to its sanctions list via Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/2026, on the accusation of criticizing Europe’s proxy war with Russia. .BARCLAY / WILSON: Jews, guns, and the truth about personal security in Canada post-October 7.Baud isn’t a security threat to Europe; he’s an expert Western establishment intelligence and security insider on the topics he speaks on, and he simply expressed basic free speech on those topics. As a result, the EU listing has effectively ended all livelihood with travel restrictions and asset freezes, including cutting off access to bank accounts and income.Under the listing regime, specific EU regulation concerning "destabilizing activities" currently lists a total of 59 individuals and 17 organizations under the category, including German journalist Hüseyin Doğru and Swiss activist Nathalie Yamb. .Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers mentions Murthy-style speech suppression, referring to the US CDC and FBI abuse of powers that attacked and censored American citizens because they had dared to take opinions that disagreed with the Biden Administration’s viewpoints. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted we stand “ready and willing to expand” the sanctions on Europe. Rogers continues, “UK-based organization that monitors websites for “hate speech” and “disinformation.” If you question Canadian blood libels about residential schools, you're engaging in “hate speech” according to Melford and GDI. This NGO used State Dept taxpayer money to exhort censorship and blacklisting of American speech and press. Defending the administration’s stark warning that Europe faces “civilizational erasure,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio was blunt: “You go to these NATO meetings and you meet with people, what they will tell you our shared history, our shared legacy, our shared values, our shared priorities. That’s what they talk about as the reason for this alliance. Well, if you erase your shared history, your shared culture, your shared ideology, your shared priorities, your shared principles, then what — then you just have a straight-up defense agreement. That’s all you have.” Implying the end to nations, free speech, and democracy. .WELLS: Faith, family, and freedom — does Western independence put too much under one banner?.“If you take that away, if that’s wiped out because for whatever reason it’s no longer a part, I do think it puts a strain and threatens the alliance in the long term and in the big picture,” he said. Canada’s internal chaos continues as the DND scrambles to equip a citizen’s army, the establishment media and political class don’t seem to understand what’s happening. The real threat is not Russia or China, certainly not America, but rather an internal enemy. It isn’t hard to spot. Our own government is a bug-state, and their controlled demolition of Western Civilization will likely spark similar quarantine-like sanctions on Canada in the near future by concerned allies.Morrigan Johnson is an independent journalist based in Calgary.