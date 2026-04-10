Opinion

JOHNSON: Congress has the power to end the Iran War — will it use it?

The same constitutional weapon that stopped the Vietnam War could stop Trump's Iran campaign before it triggers a global economic collapse.
Canadian flag at a Free Iran protest in Vancouver
Canadian flag at a Free Iran protest in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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