Opinion

JOHNSON: Conservatives are wrong about conversion therapy, woke Left even worse

The CPC convention vote exposes a deeper crisis of conflating gender ideology with gay rights while reviving old bigotry that fixes nothing.
The crowd begins to gather for Premier Danielle Smith's speech on the final day of the Conservative convention in Calgary.
The crowd begins to gather for Premier Danielle Smith's speech on the final day of the Conservative convention in Calgary. WS/Leah Mushet
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cpc
Conservatives
Transgender
Gender Identity
Gender Ideology
Opinion
Therapy
Opinion Column
Conservative Party Convention

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news