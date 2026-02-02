JOHNSON: I want a civilization that doesn’t negotiate with criminals

Morrigan Johnson is an independent journalist based in Calgary. Recently, we’ve seen waves of low-grade violence, chaos, and political upheaval in Western countries. Any society that refuses to enforce laws or treat the mentally ill should not be surprised when tragedy strikes. Liberal obstruction is high, but letting cannibals run amok eventually consumes the whole of society. During Operation Metro Surge on January 24, the situation in south Minneapolis reached a violent breaking point when riots broke out after the shooting of a protester, Alex Pretti. According to court documents, a Border Patrol agent lunged to arrest the individual but slipped on the icy pavement. In the confusion, a 27-year-old woman named Claire Louise Feng allegedly tackled the fallen agent. A second officer — an investigator with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) — dove into the fray to pull Feng off his colleague, wrestling her face-down onto the freezing asphalt. As the HSI agent reached his hand under Feng’s body and across her face to secure her arm, Feng clamped her jaw down on his gloved hand. It was only when he stepped back behind the police line and removed his heavy tactical glove that he discovered the severed tip of his right ring finger — bitten off. .AYAN: The Shah's forgotten warning — and why it matters today.The flashpoint between the state-level (D) National Guard and the Pentagon (R) has paralyzed the legitimacy of standoffs between governments over mass uncontrolled immigration, and the necessity to re-establish borders through institutions such as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or the Department of Homeland Security. While Democrats call for the abolition of entire institutions necessary for the function of borders, Anne Coulter notes the double standard in the American Conservative, saying only certain victims are allowed to be slandered based on politics. The chaos is hard to avoid in no-go zones, more victims of the actual crime than the criminal victims of ‘policing of crime’ irrespective of whether the news cycle covers the emotions of radical activists or the actual subject at hand. Meanwhile, in Canada, we’ve seen recent violent mobs at the University of British Columbia and the University of Manitoba, demonstrating that institutions are unable to guarantee freedom of expression, academic inquiry, nor basic safety from coercion or violence for trying to have discussions around residential school falsehoods. .Last year, we saw the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina. She looks up in horror and soon lumps over, bleeding out. Nobody witnessing the brutal, cold-blooded stabbing tries to restrain the attacker or even help the victim. A complex interplay of magistrate discretion, mental health and DEI policies, and recent federal court interventions that have physically blocked state investigators from proceeding into a major probe into why somebody with a dangerous criminal record was continually allowed to walk the streets. Many like Zarutska who have sought a better life are abandoned to no-go zones (urban public spaces), abandoned to the most disordered and depraved. The idea that different cultures have different “rules”, or that different special people get “special rights” has brought North America to the brink. The historical Enlightenment idea of rights was that people are to behave as equals. As I wrote in a policy paper on behalf of LGB Alliance Canada rebuking Canada’s extreme Bill C-9 which criminalizes emotions amid skyrocketing levels of actual crime, liberal policies are more interested in policing thoughts. Disorder is a choice. If it passes, some situations might reveal harsher sentencing for words than real violent crimes. That includes objectively worse outcomes for minorities too, believe it or not. Canada has an enforcement gap, and a striking catch and release bail crisis, while entire cities fall prey to money laundering, cartels, and disorder, coined the “Vancouver Model”, in the Cullen Commission Report. .OLDCORN: Ottawa’s $50 million taxpayer-funded ‘climate change’ lobby machine.Despite clear warnings from experts and our institutions, governments continue to pass dangerous ideological policies that edge Western countries closer to civil war. As the concept of “feral cities” emerges, low-grade violence is becoming a serious fragmentation threat to governance and legitimacy. In the UK, despite how much progress was won to abolish segregation, the majority of people are now self-segregating by choice for safety. All of which are grave warnings sweeping across Western countries — plagued by crime, insurgency, immigrant rape gangs, and Western demoralization sidelining attempts to enforce existing laws..Thousands attended the Alberta Independence Rally in Calgary on January 26, where Mitch Sylvestre (CEO of the Alberta Prosperity Project) argued that Ottawa is a criminal government through financial malfeasance, breaking the social contract, and the "legalization" of theft. While explaining how hard it is to fix anything, Sylvestre said, “Because you can't negotiate with criminals, so when plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society over the course of time, they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it,” referring to the elites in Ottawa..HANNAFORD: My bet, back to the polls in spring.Despite confusing criticism from an anti-racism group monitoring and making a “human rights complaint” about Sylvestre’s comments regarding Trudeau, mass migration, and basic ideas of security and sovereignty, there is no legal filing. Newspaper criticisms carry no legal weight, and the only ‘penalty’ being that the group apparently threatens to “file” — or in more honest terms — publish their feelings against public interest comments they do not like. At what point does a civilization ripe with corruption and disorder draw a line in saying we don’t actually negotiate with criminals? In justice studies, it is a first principle, not a political one. Alberta, of all places, with independence momentum, would still be the best place to make the case. Morrigan Johnson is an independent journalist based in Calgary.