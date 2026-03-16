Opinion

JOHNSON: Iran blunder could create millions of refugees

According to recent reports, the ‘century-scale’ mass migration event could rival the largest mass migrations of the last 100 years.
Israel strikes Iran missile base
Israel strikes Iran missile baseImage courtesy of Twitter
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Immigration
United States
Refugees
Iran
Opinion
Opinion Column

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