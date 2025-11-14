JOHNSON: Majority of asylum seekers in the first half of 2025 were from India, Bill C-12 aims to tighten the process

Morrigan Johnson is an independent journalist based in Calgary. The data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows that many countries contribute to the total number of asylum seekers arriving in Canada. In the first half (H1) of 2025, India registered the highest number of claims. India is a democracy. It is neither a war zone nor is it facing a humanitarian crisis. According to an ACS Leger poll from June 2025, 62% of Canadians still believe that there are too many immigrants, down from 65% cited by the National Post last year. However, the shocking thing is that the sentiment is widespread, with 57% of immigrants themselves and 61% of non-white Canadians feeling there are too many immigrants. Only 24% of Canadians say refugees “can be trusted.”Public sentiment on the asylum category tells the whole story here. The problem is that if there is a nonpartisan consensus that the system is broken, why are so few willing to speak up about fixing it?One year after the announcement to significantly reduce both permanent and temporary resident admissions from previously planned high levels through the Immigration Levels Plan, the asylum system is still in question. The Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act (Bill C-12) could deliver stricter rules if it passes. The bill has already passed second reading. In the first six months of 2025 alone, Canada recorded a total of 57,440 asylum claims. India led this asylum surge with 9,770 claims in the first half of 2025. India’s leading position reflects a complex mixture of conditions..Asylum, or refugee protection, is a fundamental human right rooted in humanitarian principles that compels receiving nations to grant safe harbor to those fleeing danger or persecution. In the Canadian context, refugee protection is conferred if the claimant meets the United Nations definition of a Convention Refugee. The historic increase in volume means that the system is still being strained. In the first half of 2025 alone, Canada recorded 57,440 asylum claims, current levels mirroring historic levels seen in 2024. The 128% increase in asylum claims in 2023 was met with no reasonable policy response.This influx has contributed to a growing backlog at the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), which now exceeds 291,975 pending cases. The system is also strained by "irregular border crossers" (individuals who entered Canada between official ports of entry), many of whom may have ongoing cases. There are estimated to be as many as 500,000 undocumented people residing in Canada.The problem is not that the system is being abused. It’s actually designed to be abused. In Canada, the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) establishes the country's humanitarian framework. The system is designed to turn nobody away until a claim is processed, giving the state minimal recourse except when the decision point is reached..When humanitarian principles apply, illegal entry opens a legal pathway, and under many conditions, they cannot be forced to leave before decisions are made. Otherwise, it could take many years for a claim to be rejected. The Refugee Protection Division (RPD) of the IRB hears and decides these claims.Bill C-12, the Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act, is a piece of legislation that expands border enforcement and national security powers related to crime and information sharing. It also controversially reforms the asylum system by introducing new ineligibility rules, such as a one-year bar for claims, and grants the government broad, undefined "public interest" powers to suspend or cancel immigration applications.David Bexte, the most outspoken Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) during the Second Reading debate on Bill C-12, said, “Canadians' compassion has been abused by the government. Canadians are generous and fair-minded, but that must never be taken for granted or exploited.” Bexte continued, “but these changes do not go nearly far enough.” His strong support for the Bill is clear, but there are crickets from both sides of the aisle regarding the seriousness of mass uncontrolled immigration. "The Liberals have exploited Canadians for the past decade on this matter. A decade ago, Canada's asylum system was in control. The backlog accounted for fewer than 10,000 cases. Today, that number has exploded into the hundreds of thousands, and many of these claims are bogus. This is unacceptable," says Bexte. The bill could arrive in several weeks to months if it passes.Morrigan Johnson is an independent journalist based in Calgary.