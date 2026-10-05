Opinion

KALMA: Areas of agreement and disagreement between the Chamber’s report and Alberta Transition Council findings

A critical look at where the official independence report fails and where it actually gets things right.
Alberta Economic Assessments
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Alberta
Calgary Chamber Of Commerce
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
Alberta Transition Council
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