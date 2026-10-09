Opinion

KALMA: Capital flight has been measured once — it is worth knowing what it showed

Hard data on corporate relocation that Albertans need to see.
Oil Fields and Office Towers
Oil Fields and Office TowersImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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