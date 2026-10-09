KALMA: Capital flight has been measured once — it is worth knowing what it showed

Dennis Kalma is co-lead of the Alberta Transition Council and principal author of Forward to Freedom and the Budget and Costing Report. Both are published in full with the Alberta Transition Plan.The most serious argument against Alberta independence is not about the cost of a border service or an embassy. It is that independence would shrink the economy — that trade would become more expensive, investment would pause, and businesses would leave. Professor Trevor Tombe’s report for the Calgary Chamber of Commerce makes that case carefully, and it is the right argument to be having.So let me set out what our own work does and does not claim about it.Forward to Freedom is not an economic forecast and says so on the page: “It does not model output, employment or trade, and it makes no claim about the size of the economy in any future year.” We hold the tax base at its present size and then test what happens when it contracts. That is a narrower exercise than a macroeconomic model, and deliberately so. Nobody can forecast the economy of a country that does not exist.What can be done is to look at the one case where this actually happened and was measured.Quebec is the only advanced economy in which a credible separatist government held power and corporate relocation was counted at the time. The best-documented tally is twenty-eight major relocations between 1979 and 1982, costing roughly 6,500 head-office jobs. Over the longer run, Montreal lost 24% of its manufacturing head offices between 1976 and 1997, against 4% in Toronto.And the 1995 referendum — which failed by about 1% of the vote — produced no documented second exodus at all.Scale that to Alberta. The province has 423 head offices employing 40,417 people, which is 1.6% of Alberta employment. A loss on Quebec’s scale, 24% spread over two decades, would be about 9,700 positions — 0.4% of the workforce..We did not use that figure. Forward to Freedom adopts a 15% contraction of the corporate tax base, costing $3.2 billion a year. That is half again what a moderate scenario would imply, and it is set deliberately above what the Quebec record would support. We chose the harsher number because the honest response to an uncertainty is to test past it, not to argue about it.The debate also tends to overlook a distinction between a head office and an economy: 54% of Alberta’s oil and gas employment is field, trades, and production work. Outside Calgary, that rises to 71%, and the corporate share falls to 13%. Engineers and operators have to be near the plant. What is genuinely mobile is the smaller, higher-paid executive and finance function — and if it moves, only the people and operations that actually move stop being taxed here.None of which says trade would be unaffected. Trade would be affected. Professor Tombe is right that new borders raise costs through differing standards, certifications, and inspections, and right that the effect is larger on international trade than on interprovincial trade — which he attributes, correctly, to the fact that much of Alberta’s international trade is tied to oil exports that transit other provinces.That last point deserves more attention than it gets, because it describes a relationship rather than a vulnerability. Alberta’s energy moves east, west, and south through infrastructure that took decades to build and cannot be reconfigured quickly by either party. Refineries are engineered for particular crudes. Gas systems are physically integrated across provincial lines. Those facts constrain Alberta. They also constrain everyone who buys from Alberta, and they are the reason both sides would have strong commercial incentives to keep the arrangements working, whatever the politics.Interprovincial exports generate about $78 billion of Alberta income on Professor Tombe’s own figures. They also supply fuel, power, and food to the rest of the country. Trade of that kind is not usually abandoned for symbolic reasons.So how much disruption did we actually absorb? Seven severe shocks, each set at the worst end of its range. The four that independence itself would cause — a federal debt share at full population cost, an indigenous settlement well above continuation, the corporate tax base contraction described above, and the higher interest a new country pays to borrow — come to $13.5 billion a year. On that basis, Alberta still runs a surplus of $8.7 to $18.6 billion.And we published the case where it goes worse than that. All seven shocks occurring at once and persisting permanently, including the worst commodity downturn in Alberta’s recorded experience, produce a range from negative $7.2 billion to positive $2.7 billion. We printed the negative number rather than leaving someone else to find it..Two more things, in the interest of arguing fairly.We excluded the upsides. No benefit is counted anywhere for improved market access, for investment returning under a different regulatory regime, or for the currency effect under which a weaker dollar raises the domestic value of Alberta’s United States dollar export receipts. Each of those could be material. None of them is in any total.Which brings me to something our reports deliberately do not say, and which I will therefore say here as my own view rather than as a finding.The uncertainty discount Professor Tombe applies to investment is real. It is also temporary. Uncertainty resolves, and what it would resolve into is a jurisdiction setting its own corporate and personal tax rates and writing its own regulatory code, without reconciling either to nine other provinces and a federal government. Alberta has spent a decade arguing that the federal regulatory burden costs it investment. If that argument is sound, it does not stop being sound on the day Alberta can act on it. A lower-cost, more predictable regime is not a certainty — it would have to be chosen, and chosen competently — but it is the other half of the same coin, and it is missing from every projection in circulation, including ours.There is also an asymmetry in what is actually at risk. The trade these models put in jeopardy is overwhelmingly energy, and energy is the least movable thing Alberta owns. The resource is in the ground here. The plants are built here. Refineries downstream are configured for these crudes, and the pipelines run where they run. A financial services firm can relocate in a quarter. An oil sands facility cannot relocate at all.So the exposure being measured sits precisely where relocation is impossible, while the mobile part of the economy is the part the models treat as safe. That does not make the downside zero. It does suggest the downside and the upside are closer together than the published projections imply — and on our reading of where Alberta’s advantages actually sit, the upside is at least as likely as the downside it is weighed against.And we named our own exposures in print. Forward to Freedom states that it does not cost continued access to the North American trade agreements on today’s terms, nor a period of non-cooperation by the rest of Canada. Those are real risks, and they are ours to disclose, which is why we did.On the other side of the argument sits a claim that Albertans should weigh carefully: that people, businesses, and capital would leave and never come back. Alberta has led all of Canada in net interprovincial migration for fifteen consecutive quarters. The province has been through four downturns of this class in fifty years and rebuilt every time.That is not a prediction about what independence would do. It is a record, and it belongs in the evidence alongside the Brexit analogy.The disruption case deserves to be tested rather than dismissed, and we have tried to test it against the only measurement history offers, while counting none of the offsetting possibilities. If someone believes the true contraction would be larger than the one we published, that is a legitimate position. It comes with an obligation to say how much larger, on what evidence, and what it does to the bottom line — and to say what is assumed on the other side of the ledger.Our workings are online, with every figure traced to a named source. Argue with a number.Dennis Kalma is co-lead of the Alberta Transition Council and principal author of Forward to Freedom and the Budget and Costing Report. Both are published in full with the Alberta Transition Plan.