Opinion

KANDER: Response to Horton’s question: Which requires more faith — God or Nothing?

Why faith in God may be more irrational than belief in a universe born from the unknown.
Jesus birth and the big bang
Jesus birth and the big bangImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
God
Faith
Science
Belief

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news