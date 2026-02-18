Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta Budget 2026 ‘wild card’ — is Danielle Smith cooking the books with oil?

Why the UCP’s aggressive 6 million barrels production target looks more like a fiscal fantasy than a prudent economic roadmap.
Premier Danielle Smith at the Conservative Party of Canada's national convention in Calgary on January 31.
Premier Danielle Smith at the Conservative Party of Canada's national convention in Calgary on January 31. CPAC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Oil Prices
Danielle Smith
Ucp
Alberta Budget
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news