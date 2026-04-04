Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta is gambling its future on oil — and the math doesn't add up

Premier Smith's $60 barrel fantasy requires a 35% surge in oil production that nobody can guarantee. Here's what the government isn't telling you.
Gambling
GamblingImage courtesy of Twitter/X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Danielle Smith
Oil
Math
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news