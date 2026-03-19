Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta wants more pipelines — but where’s the oil to fill them?

Production forecasts lag far behind government targets, raising hard questions about the business case.
Alberta pipelines
Alberta pipelinesImage generated by ChatGPT AI
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Alberta
Pipelines
Oil
Opinion
Opinion Column

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