Opinion

KAPLAN: Albertans could send $900 billion more to Ottawa than receive back over the next 25 years

Growing fiscal imbalance shows why Alberta needs a new fiscal deal from Ottawa.
Ottawa taking Albertans money
Ottawa taking Albertans moneyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Equalization Reform
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