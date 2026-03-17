Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta’s $130 carbon tax chaos puts $200 billion in oil sands investment at risk

With no transparency from Danielle Smith’s government, confusion over TIER pricing threatens pipelines, carbon capture, and the future of Alberta’s energy sector.
Carbon tax protesters
Carbon tax protestersImage courtesy of Shaun Polczer
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Alberta
Carbon Tax
Oil Sands
Opinion
Opinion Column

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