Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta’s $312 billion Ottawa bill demands a fairer deal

Alberta remains an economic engine of Canada, but decades of outsized net fiscal contributions mean it’s time to rethink equalization, federal transfers, and the province’s place in Confederation.
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