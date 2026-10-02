Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta's $400 billion net-zero suicide pact

The 2050 emissions target is an economic disaster hiding in plain sight.
Danielle Smith and Net-Zero
Danielle Smith and Net-ZeroImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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