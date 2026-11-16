Lennie Kaplan is a former senior manager in the Fiscal and Economic Policy Division of Alberta’s Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance (TB&F).The Alberta government’s strategy to double oil production by 2035, partly through the Oil Sands Growth Program (OSGP), is one leg of a three-legged stool that cannot stand on its own until the other two legs (Pathways carbon capture and storage [CCS] and Pacific Link) are both secured. From my past experience in the 2007 Royalty Review and the 2009-10 Competitiveness Review, I can tell you that making modifications to the royalty and regulatory system is a fine art, not a pure science, and requires extensive scenario planning and analysis to hit the policy sweet spot. There is a need to be very deliberative and measured so that the resulting policies do not cause unintended consequences, as has happened in previous royalty review exercises over the years. Has the Alberta government done all the necessary preparation work this time?We cannot really evaluate the effectiveness of the OSGP, as part of the full package of government incentives and supports, until we get clarity on Pathways CCS — additional incentives on the operating side? — and Pacific Link — the need for Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission (APMC) take-or-pay and/or potential APMC toll rate subsidies to shippers?There are a few issues with the OSGP, as currently presented, that are of concern to me and may result in unintended consequences down the road.It is not clear whether free riders — i.e., those who could receive the preferential royalty rate structure even though they probably don’t require it — are clearly being excluded from the program. How are free riders going to be defined in the detailed regulations? What about some of the new incremental brownfield and greenfield production projects that have already been identified in the new Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) ST-98 forecast, out to 2035? Are all these projects being defined as ineligible for the OSGP, or are some considered eligible under the grandfathering clause? I estimate that the impact of including some of the free riders under the OSGP could add between $5 billion and $10 billion in program costs, cumulatively, through 2060..What is the administrative capacity (FTEs) in Alberta Energy and Minerals, Alberta Treasury Board and Finance, and the AER to administer the OSGP effectively and efficiently to prevent revenue leakage? What is the estimated cost to the government for administering the OSGP? What impact does the Alberta government’s commitment to net-zero emissions (NZE) by 2050 have on the OSGP? It is not clear to me how the OSGP interfaces with the increased compliance costs that will be faced by oil sands producers after 2040. There are later-phase final investment decision (FID) — 2028 and 2029 — greenfield projects that will conceivably be eligible for the OSGP, but whose longer-term economics will be challenged over time as compliance costs rise, post-2040, under Alberta NZE 2050. My initial estimates suggest that carbon and abatement costs will rise significantly under Alberta NZE 2050 (up to $300 per tonne), so later-phase FID greenfield projects will likely need more royalty relief to reach NZE 2050 FID hurdles. What impact will Alberta NZE 2050 have on the future OSGP structure, particularly with an OSGP review planned by December 31, 2029?There does not appear to be an explicit attempt to match eligible projects under OSGP with egress capacity. The Alberta government states that “the OSGP will not factor into the approval of Pacific Link or any other pipeline. Pipeline development, approvals, financing and construction remain separate processes.” I believe a staged royalty relief program, such as one having greenfields tied to firm egress, would best match cost to need and prevent unintended consequences, such as stranded barrels. Roughly 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of additional takeaway is required by 2035 to reach 8 million barrels per day, but the proposed Pacific Link pipeline provides only about 1 million bpd of that takeaway. Will we be able to get the necessary egress capacity in place to handle these incremental barrels in a timely manner? About 390,000 bpd of production growth per year is needed to reach 8 million bpd by 2035, which appears to me to be an unprecedented growth pattern, well beyond recent peaks in the oil sands sector. Sustaining this growth rate will require increased labour, fabrication, and diluent throughput. Will the presence of the OSGP lead to cost inflation in the oil sands sector, driving up the capital costs for later eligible brownfield and greenfield incremental production projects? Increased capital costs and higher FID hurdle rates could make incremental production projects eligible for the OSGP during a boom period, when they may not have been eligible before. Is this another unintended consequence of the OSGP?.It does not appear that the OSGP is directly sensitive to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices. Some very high-cost greenfield projects that would only reach FID hurdle rates at WTI prices above $90 per barrel could be approved under OSGP when they clearly would not have proceeded under a purer market-force environment. I believe there is a need to make the OSGP more price-sensitive. The relief schedule should be tied to WTI prices to avoid overpaying when prices are high and underdelivering when prices are low.There is no clear plan for the downside. If WTI settles under $60 per barrel, it does not appear to me that there is any affordable royalty incentive package that could reach the 8 million bpd target by 2035. For risk management purposes, the Alberta government should define a fiscal ceiling on the OSGP package and provide explicit fallback targets on oil production for 2035 and 2060.I am disappointed that, faced with such an important fiscal policy choice for the future of Alberta, the Alberta government has not seen fit to release to Albertans any of the fiscal and economic impact modelling of the OSGP and the roadmap to reach 8 million barrels per day of oil production by 2035. We know the government has apparently done some work in this area; it claims it looked at three different oil production increase scenarios by 2035: 1 million barrels per day, 2 million barrels per day, and 3 million barrels per day. While I am supportive of plans to increase oil and gas production, I worry that this will result in fiscal policy choices that exacerbate Alberta’s budget dependence on volatile oil revenues to get back to a sustainable fiscal balance. The premier in her news conference essentially admitted that the Alberta government will be very dependent on oil revenues to subsidize rising program costs in healthcare, education, social services, and infrastructure in the future.I am concerned about any fiscal strategy that “puts all the eggs in one basket,” as the Alberta government now appears to be doing with the 8 million barrels per day of oil production target by 2035 and the OSGP. Lennie Kaplan is a former senior manager in the Fiscal and Economic Policy Division of Alberta’s Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance (TB&F), where, among other duties, he worked on cross-ministry committees dealing with energy issues, including participating on the Clean Energy Strategic Advisory Committee and the 2009-10 Alberta Competitiveness Review.