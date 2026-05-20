Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta’s carbon tax shock — why Carney-Smith’s net zero pact may backfire on the oil sands

New modelling suggests Ottawa and Alberta’s emissions strategy could saddle the oil sands industry with $244 billion in added costs by 2050
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Oil Sands
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