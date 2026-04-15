Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta’s net zero betrayal — why Smith is handing Ottawa a blank check

New data reveals the ‘Carney-Smith’ MOU will cost Alberta’s GDP $131 billion more than the province’s massive federal wealth transfers.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Net Zero
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Alberta MOU

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