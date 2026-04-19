Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta’s net zero gamble — why a 2026 referendum on net zero is long overdue

The Alberta net zero mandate — linked to Mark Carney’s federal agenda — could devastate jobs, wages, and oil sands output unless voters get the final say.
Net Zero, Net Lies
Net Zero, Net LiesImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Carbon Tax
Net Zero
Opinion
Opinion Column
net zero emissions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news