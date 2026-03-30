Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta's net zero plan is a stoplight nobody's watching

Three years after launching the province's net zero strategy, internal records reveal no public reporting, no stakeholder engagement, and no accountability.
Net Zero
Net ZeroCourtesy of Carbon Credits
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Alberta
Net Zero
Opinion
Opinion Column

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