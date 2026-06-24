Opinion

KAPLAN: Alberta’s pipeline dream may depend on taxpayer subsidies

The Smith government wants to double oil production and build new export capacity — but can greenfield oil sands projects survive without billions in royalty incentives from Albertans?
Alberta pipelines
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Alberta
Carbon Tax
Danielle Smith
Oil Production
Opinion
Opinion Column
Major Projects Office
export capacity
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